Man jumps over counter, robs hotel at gunpoint

A man, armed with a handgun, jumped over the counter at Memory Lane Hotel on Elvis Presley Boulevard early Sunday morning and demanded money from the business.

Officers said the man left on foot after the hotel gave him money.

The suspect is described as being 5'10" and 175 pounds. He was wearing a gray Nike hooded jacket with black sleeves, dark pants and black shoes. At the time of the incident, he also had a blue bandana covering his face.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this suspect you are urged to contact MPD at 901-636-3700.

