Mid-South Congressman who dodged gunfire talks about D.C. shooting

Politicians from the president to state governors have condemned the shooting at a GOP baseball practice and extended thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise.More >>
A community is taking on the city of Memphis over a mound of trash that's not been picked up.More >>
The Mid-South Food Bank will hold a second mobile pantry emergency food distribution event on Friday to help those dealing with the ongoing effects of the recent storm.More >>
WMC5 is teaming up with Lifeblood to host a blood drive outside of our studios at 1960 Union Avenue. You're invited to come by and make a difference.More >>
Memphis Police Department released surveillance video after a 2-year-old girl was shot over the weekend.More >>
A Mid-South representative was playing third base when a gunman opened fire on Congressman in Virginia.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
