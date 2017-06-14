Neighborhood desperate for city to clean trash problem

A community is taking on the city of Memphis over a mound of trash that's not been picked up.

Imagine waking up to the sight of trash next door or across the street where you live.

Neighbors in the Rozelle-Annesdale Historic District say they are fed up and they've contacted the city of Memphis.

However, the city said this isn't their problem just yet.

“Please take care of your responsibility,” said Pastor Tito Williams of New Philadelphia Church.



Williams said the trash is a stain surrounding his sanctuary.



“My church can't grow if I see this every Sunday morning,” Williams said. “People don't want to come to church and see blight everywhere.”



The pastor said the garbage heap is a haven for rodents.



“It's also dangerous,” Williams said. “Kids can easily get hurt.”



Neighbors said the man who rents the home has been in the hospital and was recently evicted.



The city's eviction ordinance allows a tenant 72 hours to reclaim their property. The owner then has five days to clean up, or the city picks up the debris and sends them the bill.

“I was just driving down Lamar yesterday and just glanced down the street and couldn't believe what I saw,” said community leader Patricia Rogers.



Rogers claims the trash has been on the curb for several weeks.



After her calls, she says the city tagged the trash for pickup.



“I want to know where are the zone supervisors who are responsible for doing their job,” Rogers said.



According to the property assessor, Kenneth East owns the home and didn’t respond to calls or texts about the trash.



Meanwhile, Williams has a final plea.

“All we’re asking you to do is get rid of this so our neighborhood will look a whole lot better,” Williams said.

