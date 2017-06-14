Neighborhood desperate for city to clean trash problem

A Walmart employee was caught on camera stealing $11,000 from cash registers at the Winchester location within a two-week time span.More >>
The Memphis Area Transit Authority is offering free rides to the public on Thursday in honor of the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day.More >>
After serving for over 30 years as Shelby County Circuit Court Judge, Robert Childers announced he is retiring.More >>
A community is taking on the city of Memphis over a mound of trash that's not been picked up.More >>
The Mid-South Food Bank will hold a second mobile pantry emergency food distribution event on Friday to help those dealing with the ongoing effects of the recent storm.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
