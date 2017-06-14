Commission accepting applications for Circuit Court Judge

After serving for over 30 years as Shelby County Circuit Court Judge, Robert Childers announced he is retiring. The retirement of Judge Childers leaves a vacancy that will fall on the Trial Court Vacancy Commission to fill.

Childers told Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam his retirement will be effective June 30.

Childers has served as Shelby County Circuit Court Judge since 1984.

Childers was awarded Judge of the Year by the Shelby County Deputy Sheriff's Association in 1990, received Memphis Bar Association's Charles A. Rond Outstanding Judge of the Year award in 1986, 1999, and 2006, and he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Memphis in 2002.

The circuit court has jurisdiction over nine divisions and consists of nine judges. The court hears a variety of cases ranging from appeals, divorce, personal injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice.

According to Shelby County Courts, approximately 5,000 cases are filed in Circuit Court each year.

Applications for the position are due June 26.

The Commission is taking applications to fill Childers' seat for the 30th Judicial District.

All applicants will be interviewed July 21.

All applicants for the position must be a licensed attorney who has lived in Tennessee for five years, is at least 30 years old, and resides in the district.

