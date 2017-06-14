Meet our summer intern & future meteorologist Kalie Pluchel

Each year we welcome a college student to join us for the summer as an intern in the weather department. It's a great opportunity for meteorology students to get an inside look at how a newsroom and weather office operate, and it's a great opportunity for the First Alert Weather Team to have a little extra help. LOL!

Over the years many of our interns have gone on to very successful careers, and it's often due to the time spent learning at WMC Action News 5. This year we are hosting Ball State meteorology major Kalie Pluchel. I asked to to tell us a little bit about herself to share here. So meet our summer weather intern, Kalie:

I am from Westfield, Indiana, which is on the north side of Indianapolis. I currently go to Ball State University, which is in Muncie, Indiana, where I am studying Meteorology and will graduate this upcoming December. There I am the Chief Weather Forecaster for NewsLink Indiana, the on campus TV station as well as a co-founder of Ball State’s only morning show, Waking Up with Cardinal Weather. I am also a member of Gamma Theta Upsilon (the Geography Honors Society) and Kappa Delta Sorority.

I got interested in weather starting in high school where I was fortunate enough to take a Meteorology course. I was in the car with my mom and I kept naming off clouds, the inner weather nerd in me, and she pointed out how interested I was with the weather. I ended up attending Ball State for just that, but my passion was heightened after taking a storm chasing trip out west with my school where I saw new places and many amazing storms. As I got more involved on campus, I realized that my main passion was informing the public about the weather, and I love talking to people about the weather and that is what led me into broadcasting.

How did I end up in Memphis you might ask? Before coming here just a few weeks ago, I had never been to Memphis. I met Spencer Denton just over a year ago at a meteorology conference in Iowa and was able to keep in contact and accept an internship here at WMC. I am excited to explore what the Mid-South has to offer and experience all the summer storms.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.