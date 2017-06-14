Memphis shoe philanthropist raises funds for Down syndrome

A local philanthropic designer is teaming up to support the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South with a shoe.

Edward Bogard is the founder and CEO of SoGiv, the world's first non-profit shoe design company.

SoGiv embraces charitable causes around the world by designing limited edition shoes that bare their logo and mission.

Bogard designed a #TwentyOne shoe for DSAM last year, and all proceeds continue to benefit the organization.

"Each SoGiv shoe features the signature mark, serving as an educational design to creatively teach children their seven continents through a shoe," said

Bogard.

On Wednesday, Bogard joined DSAM self advocates and Executive Director Martine Hobson for a check presentation of more than $2,500.

"With today's check to the Down Syndrome Association from sales of the SoGiv DS Awareness shoe (Cool Blues) we were able to provide an additional 170 hours in tutoring to families in need," he explained.

"We're so very proud of our partnership with DSAM and the success of this fashionably impactful shoe and we're just getting started!"

