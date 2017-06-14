Walmart employee arrested for stealing $11,000 from store

A Walmart employee was caught on camera stealing $11,000 from cash registers at the Winchester location within a two-week time span.

A loss prevention employee reported to police that surveillance footage showed Joshanna Pope taking varying amounts of money from registers on multiple occasions.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the reports on Tuesday and took Pope into custody. She has since been transported to felony response.

