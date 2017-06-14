MATA offering free public transportation on Thursday

The Memphis Area Transit Authority is offering free rides to the public on Thursday in honor of the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day. The free transportation will be available through all MATA vehicles, including para-transit vehicles and trolley buses in Memphis, Shelby County and West Memphis, AR.

National Dump the Pump Day encourages people to ride public transportation instead of driving their car. The American Public Transportation Association sponsors the national initiative and aims to emphasize that public transportation is a convenient option that helps people save money.

APTA says that for a two-person household, downsizing to one car could save an average of more than $9,823 each year. Public transportation helps stimulate local economies, making them more financially prosperous and competitive. According to APTA, every dollar invested in public transportation systems generates four dollars in economic return, powering growth.

MATA is one of the largest public transit providers in Tennessee and transports around eight million customers a year across the area.

