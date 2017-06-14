TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Fayette County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Woodbridge Road, just off Highway 64, in Somerville.

Deputy District Attorney Mark Davidson said a suspect was shot and killed by a Somerville police officer.

TBI officials said District Attorney Mike Dunavant requested the TBI to investigate.

