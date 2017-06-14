TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Fayette Cou - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Fayette County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: viewer) (SOURCE: viewer)
(SOURCE: Janice Davis) (SOURCE: Janice Davis)
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Woodbridge Road, just off Highway 64, in Somerville. 

Deputy District Attorney Mark Davidson said a suspect was shot and killed by a Somerville police officer.

TBI officials said District Attorney Mike Dunavant requested the TBI to investigate. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly