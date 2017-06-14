Community college leader innovates and offers students support

In an informative Memphis Rotary Club, Dr. Tracy D. Hall, President of Southwest Tennessee Community College, shared some of the challenges of her 8,500 studentsMore >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.More >>
A Walmart employee was caught on camera stealing $11,000 from cash registers at the Winchester location within a two-week time span.More >>
The Memphis Area Transit Authority is offering free rides to the public on Thursday in honor of the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day.More >>
After serving for over 30 years as Shelby County Circuit Court Judge, Robert Childers announced he is retiring.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Southern Baptists will reconsider formally condemning white nationalism and the political movement known as the "alt-right.''.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
