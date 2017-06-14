Germantown PD searching for car burglary suspects

A community is taking on the city of Memphis over a mound of trash that's not been picked up.More >>
A community is taking on the city of Memphis over a mound of trash that's not been picked up.More >>
A Mid-South representative was playing third base when a gunman opened fire on Congressman in Virginia.More >>
A Mid-South representative was playing third base when a gunman opened fire on Congressman in Virginia.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.More >>
A Germantown neighborhood is apparently the focus of one or more car burglars. On Tuesday night alone, at least five cars in one neighborhood were broken into.More >>
A Germantown neighborhood is apparently the focus of one or more car burglars. On Tuesday night alone, at least five cars in one neighborhood were broken into.More >>
In an informative Memphis Rotary Club, Dr. Tracy D. Hall, President of Southwest Tennessee Community College, shared some of the challenges of her 8,500 studentsMore >>
In an informative Memphis Rotary Club, Dr. Tracy D. Hall, President of Southwest Tennessee Community College, shared some of the challenges of her 8,500 studentsMore >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
Southern Baptists will reconsider formally condemning white nationalism and the political movement known as the "alt-right.''.More >>
Southern Baptists will reconsider formally condemning white nationalism and the political movement known as the "alt-right.''.More >>