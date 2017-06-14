Rebels' Raven Saunders up for top track and field honor

Awards and accolades are nothing new for US Olympian and 4 time NCAA Champ Raven Saunders.

Ole Miss' star shot put and discus thrower is a name known throughout the track and field community, and she's getting more recognition.

For the second straight year, Saunders is a Bowerman Award Semifinalist. It's the highest individual honor in college track and field.

She now hopes to make it as one of three finalists who will be named later this month.

