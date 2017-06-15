Redbirds win 40th game behind 6 home runs against Colorado Springs

The last time a Memphis Redbirds team came close to winning 40 of their first 65 games was in 2000--the year they moved into AutoZone Park.

That team had 39 at this date. Now there's a new record, and it happened at AutoZone Park

Bottom of the first, Luke Voit up with two on, hit a 3-run homer

Later in the inning we get a...Bader Bomb! Harrison Bader with his 10th home run of the year.

And this thing was like the derby. Memphis with six homers on the day.

The Birds got it done on the mound too.

Jeff Flaherty only gave up 4 hits and strikes out 10.

Memphis wins it 10-4, improving their record to 40-25.

The 'Birds and Sky Sox meet again Thursday June 15, 7:05 p.m. in Downtown Memphis at AutoZone Park.

