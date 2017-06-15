Showers expected, officer involved shooting, election day in Eastern Shelby County, free MATA rides today

Good Thursday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:
The TBI is investigating a deadly shooting by a police officer in Somerville. The man may have been intoxicated and had a knife. We'll have an update on what happened and the investigation this morning.
Governor Bill Haslam has asked President Trump to declare a major disaster in Tennessee after major storms last month. We'll tell you what the governor specifically asked for this morning.
Looking ahead a reminder that voters will head to the polls for a special election in Eastern Shelby County today.
Voters in Germantown, Collierville, Eads and Cordova will be choosing the new state representative for District 95.
MATA will offer free rides today as part of National Dump the Pump Day. We'll explain what that is and how it works this morning.
A high 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies who are once again being recognized for their support of their local community. We'll explain the honor this morning.
Weather:
First alert weather day. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
TBI: Officer shoots, kills intoxicated man who threatened police with knife
Germantown PD searching for car burglary suspects
Ascent CEO offers to pay for 5-year-old child's funeral, family declines
Family of 2-year-old fighting for her life angry with those responsible
AUTOPSY: Jackson man was alive when his head was cut off
Join us this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
The Memphis Area Transit Authority is offering free rides to the public on Thursday in honor of the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day.More >>
The Memphis Area Transit Authority is offering free rides to the public on Thursday in honor of the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day.More >>
A Germantown neighborhood is apparently the focus of one or more car burglars. On Tuesday night alone, at least five cars in one neighborhood were broken into.More >>
A Germantown neighborhood is apparently the focus of one or more car burglars. On Tuesday night alone, at least five cars in one neighborhood were broken into.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.More >>
A Walmart employee was caught on camera stealing $11,000 from cash registers at the Winchester location within a two-week time span.More >>
A Walmart employee was caught on camera stealing $11,000 from cash registers at the Winchester location within a two-week time span.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>