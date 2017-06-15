Showers expected, officer involved shooting, election day in Eastern Shelby County, free MATA rides today

Good Thursday morning!

The TBI is investigating a deadly shooting by a police officer in Somerville. The man may have been intoxicated and had a knife. We'll have an update on what happened and the investigation this morning.

Governor Bill Haslam has asked President Trump to declare a major disaster in Tennessee after major storms last month. We'll tell you what the governor specifically asked for this morning.

Looking ahead a reminder that voters will head to the polls for a special election in Eastern Shelby County today.

Voters in Germantown, Collierville, Eads and Cordova will be choosing the new state representative for District 95.

MATA will offer free rides today as part of National Dump the Pump Day. We'll explain what that is and how it works this morning.

A high 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies who are once again being recognized for their support of their local community. We'll explain the honor this morning.

Weather:

First alert weather day. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

