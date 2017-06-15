Man wanted for robbing Southaven tobacco store

Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a tobacco store.

Police said the man entered Smokes on Highway 51 on June 12 just before 10 p.m.

When inside, the suspect showed an employee a gun and stole money from the clerk.

The man left on foot, but police believe he later entered a white 2015 Toyota Corolla with Mississippi tags.

Police have reason to believe the vehicle may have been stolen out of Memphis.

No injuries were reported in this robbery.

If you know where the man may be, call SPD at 662-393-8652 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

