Man arrested for Hardee's robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Brandon Hughes (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in jail after Memphis Police Department said he robbed Hardee’s last month.

Hardee’s on Summer Avenue was robbed at gunpoint on May 17.

Brandon Hughes, 20, has been arrested in connection to the crime. He is charged with aggravated robbery.

