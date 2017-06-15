Man arrested for Hardee's robbery

A weak front will move into the Mid-South on Thursday and cause a chance for showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Awards and accolades are nothing new for US Olympian and 4 time NCAA Champ Raven Saunders.More >>
A local philanthropic designer is teaming up to support the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South with a shoe.More >>
A man is in jail after Memphis Police Department said he robbed Hardee’s last month.More >>
Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a tobacco store.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
"The victim was screaming and begging for her life, saying, 'Please daddy, don't,'" a prosecutor said.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
