1 dead, 3 critical in early morning shootings

Memphis Police Department is investigating a violent morning that left one man dead, three people in critical condition, and another person wounded.

Tillman & Johnson – 12:20 a.m.

The first incident happened 20 minutes after midnight.

Officers were flagged down at the corner of Tillman Street and Johnson Avenue.

Police said the victim was unable to tell them anything about what led to the shooting.

The victim is in critical condition; no suspects are in custody.

Laura & Judith – 12:29 a.m.

The next reported shooting happened nine minutes later at the corner of Laura Street and Judith Cove.

Officers found the victim sitting on the curb—he said he did not know what happened.

A witness said he saw four men get out of their car and attack the man. The witness said he never heard any gunshots.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Jackson Ave – 1 a.m.

Another man was shot on Jackson Avenue, near the corner of Evergreen Street.

Police said the suspect was driving a purple Chevrolet.

The victim is in non-critical condition.

Cimmaron Dr – 2:34 a.m.

A teen was shot on Cimmaron Drive, between Star Line Road and Charter Oak Drive.

A woman called police and said her 17-year-old son woke her up and said he had been shot.

The teen said he looked out his bedroom window and saw three men trying to break into his mother’s car. When he went outside and confronted them, he was shot.

That’s when the victim crawled back inside and told his mother he’d been shot. He’s now in the hospital in critical condition.

East Holmes Rd – 2:54 a.m.

A man was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man that dropped the victim off left the area before officers showed up.

The 32-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and later died at the hospital.

According to Memphis Police Department, no arrests have been made in any of these incidents at this time.

