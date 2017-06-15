Memphis Zoo members get first look at baby sloth

Memphis Zoo members were able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.

Lua, a baby two-toed sloth, was featured in a special presentation at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The zoo shared a video of Lua, which means moon in Portuguese, eating her veggies, getting big and strong for her special event.

When Lua was born, zookeepers had to take her from her mother, Marilyn, because she did not produce enough milk.

As a result, they now feed Lua every two hours by bottle. In the wild, sloths spend their childhood on their mom, and they're able to feed whenever they want, which is difficult to duplicate in the zoo.

So far, some of Lua's favorite foods include zucchini, green beans, and sweet potatoes, and she will continue feeding by bottle for the next 6-8 months.

The Zoo plans to keep Lua for a long time and has no plans to send her to another zoo or into the wild.

The event was for members only; the zoo opened early for those going to the presentation at 8 a.m. To become a zoo member, click here.

There's no estimate on when Lua will be out on exhibit for the general public.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.