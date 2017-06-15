Memphis Zoo members get first look at baby sloth

Memphis police confirm a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of East Holmes and Millbranch Road.More >>
Memphis police officers after a man was found dead on arrival at Frayser-Raleigh Road and Old Allen Road.More >>
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Memphis Towers on Court Avenue, near the Memphis VA Medical Center, at 10:23 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Sunday's storm brought whipping winds, heavy downpours, and even scattered damage.More >>
Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
There will be people stationed to be on the lookout overnight, and boats will go back out early tomorrow morning.More >>
