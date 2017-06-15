Memphis Zoo members to get first look at baby sloth Saturday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Zoo members to get first look at baby sloth Saturday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lua (Source: Memphis Zoo) Lua (Source: Memphis Zoo)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.

Lua, a baby two-toed sloth, will be featured in a special presentation at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The zoo shared a video of Lua eating her veggies, getting big and strong for her special event.

The event is for members only; the zoo will open early for those going to the presentation at 8 a.m. To become a zoo member, click here.

There's no estimate on when Lua will be out on exhibit for the general public.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly