Memphis Zoo members to get first look at baby sloth Saturday

Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.

Lua, a baby two-toed sloth, will be featured in a special presentation at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The zoo shared a video of Lua eating her veggies, getting big and strong for her special event.

The event is for members only; the zoo will open early for those going to the presentation at 8 a.m. To become a zoo member, click here.

There's no estimate on when Lua will be out on exhibit for the general public.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.