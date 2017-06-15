Comedian John Mulaney coming to Orpheum

Comedian John Mulaney will make his way to the Bluff City this fall.

Mulaney is bringing his ‘Kid Gorgeous’ Tour to Orpheum Theatre in Memphis on Tuesday, October 17.

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at ticketmaster.com or at the Orpheum Box Office (901-525-3000).

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.