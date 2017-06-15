Comedian John Mulaney coming to Orpheum

Comedian John Mulaney will make his way to the Bluff City this fall.More >>
Memphis Zoo members will be able to get a view of one of their cherished new babies this weekend.More >>
Scattered thunderstorms will push through the Mid-South this Thursday.More >>
The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours! You can tour the home every Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) until the giveaway on June 18.More >>
A man is in jail after Memphis Police Department said he robbed Hardee’s last month.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>
