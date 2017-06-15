Comedian John Mulaney coming to Orpheum - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Comedian John Mulaney coming to Orpheum

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
John Mulaney (Source: Orpheum Theatre) John Mulaney (Source: Orpheum Theatre)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Comedian John Mulaney will make his way to the Bluff City this fall.

Mulaney is bringing his ‘Kid Gorgeous’ Tour to Orpheum Theatre in Memphis on Tuesday, October 17.

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at ticketmaster.com or at the Orpheum Box Office (901-525-3000).

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly