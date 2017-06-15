Middle school students make music video calling for an end to Memphis violence

A group of Booker T. Washington Middle School students made a music video they hope will reduce violent crime in Memphis.



Violence in Memphis has taken lives, devastated families and put people behind bars. A group of Booker T. Washington Middle School students has had enough. So, they made a music video they hope reduces Memphis' violent crime rate.



"We wanted to stop the violence because a whole lot of crime is going on today," student Antonio Luster said.



Luster is one of the six kids in the video. He's also a victim of gun violence. He was once shot in the leg. It took him two months to walk again.



"I just prayed that I could walk again," says Luster.



Others are not as lucky. Last year there were 228 homicides in Memphis. This year there have already been more than 90.



Terence Gray mentors these talented preteens. He said more positive role models would equal less violent crime.



"Because they would have healthy outlets for what's already in them," Gray said.



It's an outlet these middle schoolers have found with their music. It's music they hope transfers a powerful message from the studio to the streets of Memphis.

