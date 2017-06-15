Family sets up donation fund for killed 2-year-old

Family members are reaching out for support after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed.

Family members set up a GoFundMe for Laylah Washington, “to allow time for healing for her mother and to show Laylah is loved by the community.”

The goal for ‘Love for Laylah’ is $2,000.

Chris Luther is talking to family members in light of this tragic death. He will have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.