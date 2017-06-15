Coast Guard suspends search for boaters missing in Mississippi River

Three boaters are missing in the Mississippi River after running into a submerged object Tuesday night.More >>
Drivers on Interstate 55 will see lane closures for the rest of June and into July.More >>
Facebook launched a feature Thursday allowing people to comment on a post with a GIF.More >>
Friends of a young woman who was killed Saturday in a fiery crash on I-240 are trying to make a big change in her memory.More >>
The Coast Guard says it has suspended a search for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
Family members are reaching out for support after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
