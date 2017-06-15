I-55 closures in DeSoto County could last into July

Drivers on Interstate 55 will see lane closures for the rest of June and into July.

Mississippi Department of Transportation said it is going to pave I-55 in DeSoto County between Church Road and Pleasant Hill Road starting June 19 at 7 p.m.

The construction work will only take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, the roadwork is expected to last into July.

To get the latest traffic information in Mississippi, click here.

[Editor's Note: MDOT initially said the road closures would start June 15. The story has been updated to reflect the correct date.]

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.