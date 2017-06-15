I-55 closures in DeSoto County could last into July - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

I-55 closures in DeSoto County could last into July

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

Drivers on Interstate 55 will see lane closures for the rest of June and into July.

Mississippi Department of Transportation said it is going to pave I-55 in DeSoto County between Church Road and Pleasant Hill Road starting June 19 at 7 p.m.

The construction work will only take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, the roadwork is expected to last into July.

[Editor's Note: MDOT initially said the road closures would start June 15. The story has been updated to reflect the correct date.]

