Facebook just got whole lot more fun with new GIF feature

Facebook launched a feature Thursday allowing people to comment on a post with a GIF (pronounced "jiff," just so we're all on the same page once and for all).

What's a GIF? For those of you who don't know (hi, mom!), it's an image format that supports animated images and allows them to loop. They're often hilarious and random, which makes them all the more fun.

For years, people have found ways of posting GIFs to Facebook, but it wasn't always easy and sometimes, they wouldn't work.

Facebook is now embracing this digital art form, and it's surely going to make the social media network a lot more fun.

In order to use a GIF in the comments, simply click on the new GIF button and make your choice! We'd love to see which one becomes your favorite... comment on this post on our Facebook page and show us what you've got!

