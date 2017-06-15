Teens issued juvenile summons after Whitehaven church vandalized multiple times

Four teenagers believed to have vandalized a Whitehaven church on four separate occasions have all been issued a juvenile summons for criminal trespassing.

According to a police report, the four teens were caught on surveillance video breaking into Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The pastor told police that paint was thrown in the church office, windows were broken, and fire extinguishers were used.

Police were able to identify the four teens from the surveillance footage.

