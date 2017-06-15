Mumps cases on the rise in Shelby County

The number of mumps cases in Shelby County tripled in just over six weeks, according to health officials.

Shelby County Health Department's Dr. Helen Morrow said they are aware, but not necessarily concerned about the 11 cases of mumps that surfaced in Memphis over the last few months.

“I can't tell you exactly where it's coming from because it's seen in many parts of the country, but we do know that there is a large outbreak of mumps in our neighboring state of Arkansas,” Dr. Morrow said.

Mumps is a viral infection targeting salivary glands, causing distinctive inflammation. Normal side effects are fever and headaches, but can be serious, even causing deafness in severe cases.

The outbreak is leaving experts scratching their heads. It's spread out all over Shelby County and is affecting all age groups as part of a nationwide uptick in mumps.

“It's a bit of a mystery,” Dr. Morrow said.

We caught Williams on her way in for a checkup. Now, she's adding mumps to her list.

“That's kind of scary and surprising because I thought mumps was very rare,” said Leonette Williams. "While I'm here, I'm gonna get checked."

Shelby County Health Department said whether you’re young or old, check your records or ask your doctor to make sure you stay updated on your vaccinations.

“Good hygiene and get your vaccines,” Dr. Morrow said.

