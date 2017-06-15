Mayor releases statement on Beale Street Bucks program

Mayor Jim Strickland threw his support behind the Beale Street Bucks program.

Strickland released a statement Thursday supporting the program and calling for the fee to remain at $10 instead of $5.

Beale Street Bucks is a program used on Beale Street during peak times that requires patrons to pay a fee to get into the entertainment district.

Supporters say the program limits the number of people on Beale Street to paying customers, thereby helping police maintain control of the area.

Critics say the program is against the law and unfair to certain groups of people.

Below you can read Strickland's complete statement:

"I believe Beale Street Bucks is an important tool to keep people safe in our entertainment district when we have very large crowds. It is proven to enhance public safety and allows our police department--with its limited resources—to better protect our city. That’s why I’m pleased that our city council showed its support for the program by passing a resolution to keep Beale Street Bucks in place. However, I disagree with council’s recommendation to reduce the fee from 10 dollars to 5 dollars. And that’s why I strongly support Chairman Berlin Boyd’s taskforce which I anticipate will consider all the issues surrounding Beale Street Bucks, including pricing. I look forward to hearing their recommendations in 90 days, because I am always open to learning new ways to improve safety on Beale Street. While the taskforce is doing its work, I’ll direct Downtown Memphis Commission to reduce the fee from 10 dollar to 5 dollars starting this Saturday. However, I reserve the right to change the fee back to 10 dollars if I feel public safety is compromised. I will continue to do everything in my power to improve public safety. Keeping Beale Street Bucks is the right thing to do."

