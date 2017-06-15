Southern Baptist Convention votes to condemn racism amidst controversy

Bellevue Baptist Church Pastor Steve Gaines and his wife Donna. Gaines is president of the Southern Baptist Convention (SOURCE: Bellevue Baptist Church Facebook)

America's largest Protestant denomination has denounced the alt-right movement in the midst of controversy during the 160th annual convention that was held in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Southern Baptist Convention moved to publicly condemn the "alt-right" White Nationalist Movement and every form of racism on Wednesday night.

But the decision came only after pastors pushed back against leaders who did not want to address the issue.

The controversy arose after some leaders pushed to have the 'Curse of Ham' condemned. Additionally, the proposal caused social media to blow up against the Southern Baptist Convention.

The Curse of Ham was a predominant theological argument taught in the Southern Baptist Church in the 19th century. It's based on the Bible story taken from Genesis 9:20-27 where Noah (Ham's father) placed a curse on Ham's youngest son. The Curse of Ham has been used by many to justify racism and slavery.

Despite the theology's history in promoting and supporting slavery, many leaders pushed to keep the Curse of Ham as part of the history and to not have it removed.

Bellevue Baptist Church Pastor Steve Gaines, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, addressed people at the convention and said the only thing that will take care of racism in America is Jesus Christ, according to Baptist Press.

According to Baptist Press, Gaines told those in attendance "I want to say this, I will tell you what will take care of the race issues in America - the Lord Jesus Christ. There is only one race, the human race. God loves us all and God has created us all in His image."

