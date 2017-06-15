FedEx to hire 800 permanent part-time positions

FedEx plans to fill 800 permanent part-time positions.

The Memphis-based company will host a job fair Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 2874 Business Park Drive, building D.

The jobs start with an hourly pay rate of $12.32, and employees will work a minimum of 17.5 hours per week. The jobs also come with health care benefits.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to lift 75 pounds.

FedEx also asks applicants to bring a 10-year work history as well as a 10-year residency history.

