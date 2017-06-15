Woman seeks to return missing memory card filled with family photos

A Collierville woman hopes to get a memory card she found in a parking lot back into the hands of its owner.

The woman said the memory card she found is filled with dozens of family photos. She is now on a mission to find that family.

The memory card was found last year at a Collierville gas station, but it wasn't until recently she decided to see what was on the card.

The woman shared a few of the photos in the hopes the family, or someone who knows the people in the photos, will be able to help her return the card.

