Man wanted for Overton Park car break-in

Memphis police are looking for the man who broke into a car at Overton Park and stole a woman's purse.

Signs are all across Overton Park urging visitors to hide their belongings inside their cars.

Police believe the man caught on surveillance video was involved in a car break-in at Overton Park.

They say the man stole a purse with debit cards that have been used in West Memphis, Memphis, and Germantown.

Parkgoers said they take precautions like locking their doors and keeping their windows up to protect their belongings.

"So, I just locked mine but I don't feel like I need to but it's just better safe than sorry," said Jonathan Gomes.

Police said they believe this same man is connected to crimes in Germantown. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Memphis or Germantown police departments.

