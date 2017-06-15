Man wanted for Overton Park car break-in

The grand opening of ServiceMaster headquarters in Downtown Memphis happened Thursday.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has questioned and cleared several persons of interest in the homicide of a Memphis 2-year-old.More >>
A local philanthropic designer is teaming up to support the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South with a shoe.More >>
Memphis police are looking for the man who broke into a car at Overton Park and stole a woman's purse.More >>
America's largest Protestant denomination has denounced the alt-right movement in the midst of controversy during the 160th annual convention that was held in Phoenix, Arizona.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
Tuscaloosa police confirm that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested Wednesday.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
