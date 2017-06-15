ServiceMaster headquarters officially opens in Downtown Memphis

The grand opening of ServiceMaster headquarters in Downtown Memphis happened Thursday.

The big move is a shot in the arm for high tech industry in Memphis. Service Master said it hopes to attract high-tech talent and jobs into their new innovative work space.

ServiceMaster's new headquarters are located in the building Peabody Place Mall and Tower Records previously called home.

The 20,000 square foot collaborative space will now serve as a hub for the company.

"It's an opportunity to create a central location for people who are entrepreneurs or innovators," ServiceMaster CEO Rob Gillette said.

The State-of-the-art open floor plans feature office space for 1,200 people.

"The impact is going to happen in the entire community, because the jobs are going to come here. The companies they will look at Memphis because of this being here," Memphis Chamber of Commerce President Phil Trenary said.

Many community leaders who attended the ribbon cutting feel this move will foster a growing technology market in Memphis.

"To have this in Downtown Memphis makes our job a lot easier in economic development," Trenary said.

