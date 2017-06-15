Vaughan captures House of Representatives seat vacated by Lovell

The Tennessee House of Representatives will have a new face when the session convenes following the summer break.

Kevin Vaughan captured the vacated seat for House District 95 Thursday night, defeating Democrat Julie Byrd Ashworth and independents Robert Schutt and Jim Tomasik. Vaughan received 61 percent of the vote.

Vaughan said he thanked the voters and was looking forward to representing the district.

"I'm honored that the voters of District 95 had confidence in me and I look forward to serving them," Vaughan said. "I want to provide representation that our district deserves. We're one of the finer places in the state of Tennessee to live."

Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden issued a statement following the election results.

"Congratulations to Kevin Vaughan on his overwhelming victory tonight, proof that Tennesseans see the positive results of effective Republican leadership in our state. Despite the rhetoric from Democrats, Republicans have made Tennessee one of the best states in the country to live, work, and raise a family. I’m excited to see Kevin help us continue that mission as the newest Representative for District 95."

Vaughan captured the Republican primary in April, beating out seven other individuals for the seat.

House Speaker Beth Harwell issued a statement congratulating Vaughan on his win.

"Congratulations to Kevin Vaughan on his victory tonight. Kevin will serve the people of House District 95 well. I am looking forward to calling him a colleague, and working with him to ensure Tennessee is the best place in the country to live, work, own and operate a business, and raise a family."

The seat was vacated by Representative Mark Lovell in February after Lovell resigned. Lovell was accused of sexual harassment. The resignation from Lovell so quickly into his term forced the county to hold a special election.

