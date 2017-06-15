Residents on edge after Camaro stripped to the core by thieves

Neighbors are on edge after a bold crime took place just yards from a Memphis elementary school and beside a Memphis Police Department precinct.

The crime happened on Mount Moriah Avenue and the police precinct didn't stop the criminals from going after a white Camaro.

"It was sitting here with no wheels, no front fender, or hood or bumper or the tail lights gone, the windows rolled down," Roger Johnson said.

That's what Johnson saw Tuesday morning in his neighborhood on Emerald Street at Mt. Moriah.

"At first we thought somebody had a wreck or something," he said.

A closer look reveals crooks stripped the Camaro and left it sitting on top of two old tires.

Johnson believes the Camaro, with an out of date license plate from Fayette County, initial had high dollar wheels on it.

Now, Johnson and his neighbors are frightened and angry that crooks could be so bold to pull this off near an elementary school and a police precinct just a few blocks away.

"Three blocks from the East Precinct on a main street. I mean, it's just unbelievable," he said.

It appears more than one group of crooks stripped the Camaro like vultures with a carcass.

The trunk will not open now and, if you look inside, you can see the subwoofer is missing. That means the crooks had to climb inside to get it.

Johnson said police told him the car is registered to someone in Arlington, but it was never reported stolen.

"I'm hoping they catch them," Johnson said.

Neighbors reported the stripped Camaro to police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.