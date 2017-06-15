Class ring reunited with owner 5 decades later

Last month's wind storm did a lot of damage, but it also unearthed something that had been hidden for decades.

It has been a reunion in the making for five decades - and not it finally happened.

A Southside High School class ring from 1963 was found during the storm cleanup in Midtown and the man who found the ring started searching for the owner.

He was successful.

The owner of that ring was tracked down and reunited with his class ring on Thursday - five decades after he lost it.

James Cooper said the ring was lost during a pre-New Year's Eve fight he was involved in along Central Avenue and that he had long given up hope of ever seeing it again.

"Someone hit me in the nose and bloodied my nose and knocked me down and the people from the house came out and said they were gonna call the police so we ran off and I guess my ring slid off my finger," Cooper said. "They didn't call us scrappers for nothing. All you scrappers, hang in there."

Cooper said he would return to Central to look for the ring but could never remember exactly where he lost it.

