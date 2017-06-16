Grizzlies announce NBA Summer League schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies begin their journey to the NBA Summer League title next month in Las Vegas.
They've set three games in pool play to seed for the playoffs against Washington, Sacramento, and Utah.
The Vegas Summer League starts July 8 at UNLV.
The three game schedule is as follows:
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.