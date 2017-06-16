Grizzlies announce NBA Summer League schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies begin their journey to the NBA Summer League title next month in Las Vegas.

They've set three games in pool play to seed for the playoffs against Washington, Sacramento, and Utah.

The Vegas Summer League starts July 8 at UNLV.

The three game schedule is as follows:

Saturday July 8 | Washington 3 p.m. COX Pavilion

Sunday July 9 | Sacramento 9 p.m. COX Pavilion

Tuesday July 11 | Utah 3:30 p.m Thomas & Mack

