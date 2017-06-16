Grizzlies announce NBA Summer League schedule - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies announce NBA Summer League schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV (WMC) -

The Memphis Grizzlies begin their journey to the NBA Summer League title next month in Las Vegas.

They've set three games in pool play to seed for the  playoffs against Washington, Sacramento, and Utah.

The Vegas Summer League starts July 8 at UNLV.

The three game schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday July 8 | Washington 3 p.m. COX Pavilion
  • Sunday July 9 | Sacramento 9 p.m. COX Pavilion
  • Tuesday July 11 | Utah 3:30 p.m Thomas & Mack

