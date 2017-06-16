Man shot, killed on Kimball Ave. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed on Kimball Ave.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning.

MPD rushed to Kimball Avenue, near the corner of South Trezevant Street, about 15 minutes after midnight.

There, they found a man that was shot and killed.

There is no information available on a possible suspect.

