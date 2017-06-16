Crews take down Hickory Hill house fire

A person was able to escape a house fire Friday morning in Hickory Hill, but the damage was done to the home.

Fire crews were called to the home on Bent Oak Lane, not far from Ridgeway Road.

Investigators said the fire spread so fast, firefighters had to back off because the roof started to collapse.

One person was in the home when the blaze started, but they were able to get out. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

