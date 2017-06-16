Crews take down Hickory Hill house fire

A person was able to escape a house fire Friday morning in Hickory Hill, but the damage was done to the home.More >>
Memphis Made Brewing, Goner Records, and Stax Museum of American Soul Music are teaming up for a limited beer bottle release.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 10 people accused of stealing more than $1 million in construction equipment.More >>
Neighbors are on edge after a bold crime took place just yards from a Memphis elementary school and beside a Memphis Police Department precinct.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The 5-year-old has been at Boston’s Children Hospital for 189 days and received a heart transplant in March.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
You may have seen a man who looks like Jesus walking the streets here in the Toledo area with just his rosary, a Bible and blanket. Some call him "the Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
