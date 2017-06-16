Memphis Made brews up new beer for Soulsville Record Swap

Memphis Made Brewing, Goner Records, and Stax Museum of American Soul Music are teaming up for a limited beer release.

Hop Swap IPA is Memphis Made’s newest brew, poured to promote the second annual Soulsville Record Swap at Stax.

The record swap will take place Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a pre-part Friday at Memphis Made Brewing.

"We are super excited about partnering with the Stax Museum and Memphis Made on this project. They are two of our favorite things about Memphis,” Zac Ives, co-owner of Goner Records, said. “Plus beer and records go great together. We can't lose!"

Saturday’s event will feature record dealers from Memphis, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, New York, and Minnesota, with live sets from DJs all day long. General admission is free, but early birds can get in at 10 a.m, for $10.

Hop Swap will be available at select stores in Shelby County this week, as well as in bottles and on draft at Memphis Made’s tap room on Cooper Street.

