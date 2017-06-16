Police hear man admit to shooting, arrest him for murder

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A man is in jail one day after a man was shot and killed on East Holmes Road.More >>
A person was able to escape a house fire Friday morning in Hickory Hill, but the damage was done to the home.More >>
Memphis Made Brewing, Goner Records, and Stax Museum of American Soul Music are teaming up for a limited beer bottle release.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
