Police hear man admit to shooting, arrest him for murder

A man is in jail one day after a man was shot and killed on East Holmes Road.

The shooting happened Thursday morning just before 3. Police said a 32-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound, and later died.

At the crime scene, police heard a man with a deep, distinct voice admit to other people that he had a gun and shot it.

Officers detained five people and brought them in for questioning. That’s when Travis Green admitted to shooting the man during an argument.

Greer was arrested, while another witness said Greer forced him and a woman to clean up the crime scene and get rid of evidence.

Greer is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.