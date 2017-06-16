4 charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old's death on van

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

Christopher Gardner, Jr. was found dead in a booster seat eight hours after the van arrived at Ascent Children’s Health Services on Monday, June 12.

West Memphis Police Chief Donald Oakes said four people could have stopped the child’s death had they done their jobs and checked on the van.

Those four people are now be charged with manslaughter.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.