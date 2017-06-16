FDA approves EpiPen rival

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new emergency allergy medicine to compete with EpiPen.

Like EpiPen, Symjepi is a syringe pre-filled with Epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening reactions from foods, insect bites or other allergens.

The manufacturer claims the new product will be smaller, easier to use and cost less.

The makers of EpiPen came under fire last year for repeatedly raising the price of the device.

Symjepi, manufactured by Adamis Pharmaceuticals, should go on sale later this year.

