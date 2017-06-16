Driver charged with DUI after killing bicyclist - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Driver charged with DUI after killing bicyclist

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is behind bars after a crash left a bicyclist dead Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened on Weaver Road around 10:40 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Kenya Matthews dead on the side of the road.

Police said the driver stopped on Raines Road near Weaver and returned to where Matthews was hit.

The driver, 62-year-old Melvin Andrew, told police he has just come from the club and had a few shots.

Police arrested Andrew and charged him with vehicular homicide involving DUI. Police said Andrew had no valid driver’s license or insurance.

