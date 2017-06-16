National Pro BBQ tour visits Bartlett on July 1

If you missed Memphis in May this year, you now have another chance to see and taste some of the best barbecue in the country all in one place.

The National Pro BBQ Tour is coming to Sam’s Club in Bartlett July 1.

Thirty competing barbecue teams will vie for a chance to win a $20,000 prize and to advance to the national championship.

Sam’s Club is the presenting sponsor of the tour. Each competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and showcases the different styles of different barbecue across the country.

The teams will prepare four traditional KCBS competition categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork butt, brisket.

Scores will be compiled from all four categories to determine the teams moving onto the national championship. Series director and all-star pit master Michael McDearman will demonstrate barbecue tips and techniques and provide samples to attendees.

The event is open to the public and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.