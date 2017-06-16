Sheriff's office seeks leads one year after man's 'ambush' death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sheriff's office seeks leads one year after man's 'ambush' death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Andre Jones (Source: SCSO) Andre Jones (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to solve a murder case from 2016.

Detectives said they have turned up few leads in the murder case of 46-year-old Andre Jones.

Investigators said Jones was getting ready to go to work when he was ambushed outside his back door by at least two people.

Jones was a part-time employee of the Shelby County Vector Control Unit.

If you know who may have killed Andre Jones, you are urged to call SCSO at 901-222-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

