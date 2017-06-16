Juneteenth Awards honor youth and community leaders

It was an evening of celebration at the Juneteenth Youth and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The ceremonies were held Thursday at the Holiday Inn Hotel at the University of Memphis.

Youth award categories included music, art, and dance. Special performances featured original songs, spoken word, mime, a fashion show.

The Lifetime Achievement gala was a sold out dinner honoring community and spiritual leaders.

WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips served as the emcee for both award shows.

Honorees included Bishop Brandon Porter, Kelly Reed, Kristian Wright, Robert Harvey, Charlotte Cobb, Pam and Maurice Hill, KARMA, Ephie Johnson, Cheryl Rogers, Billy Rivers, Matthew Mitchel, and Dr. Gina Stewart.

WMC Action News 5 is a proud sponsor of the Memphis Juneteenth Urban Music Festival celebrating 25 years. The week-long activities take place June 16-18, 2017 on the grounds of the historic Robert R. Church Park on Beale Street.

"We are upping the ante year after year when it comes to Juneteenth,” said Juneteenth President/CEO Telisa Franklin. “The excitement is contagious. Juneteenth is one of the hottest festivals in Memphis. The first 25 years is a testament to our commitment and excellence in festival planning.”

Juneteenth is the longest-running cultural festival in Memphis and the go-to place for eclectic music.

Visit MemphisJuneteenth.com for more information on tickets and events.

