16-year-old in critical condition; accidentally shot by brother

A 16-year-old was accidentally shot by his brother, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on North McNeil Street, near the intersection of Brown Avenue.

Police detained an 18-year-old who they said accidentally shot his brother.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether the 18-year-old will face any charges.

