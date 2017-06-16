WWE Raw returning to FedExForum Aug. 28

Strap on your championship belts—WWE Raw is returning to Memphis this summer.

Raw’s top superstars will make their way to FedExForum on Monday, August 28 for a live show for the final time in 2017.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. and start at $15.

There will be an additional presale on Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WWE’s advertising top stars for the event, including Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Samoa Joe.

You can purchase tickets at any TicketMaster location, on ticketmaster.com, or the FedExForum Box Office at 800-745-3000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.