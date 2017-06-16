5 Great Things: class ring found and returned, students make music video, Boys to Barbers

A 1963 class ring was found and returned to its owner 5 decades after being lost (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

What better way to kick off your Father's Day celebration than by looking back at 5 Great Things that happened earlier this week?

Boys to Barbers program

Timothy Cogbill, owner of Hair Xclusive in Frayser, created the Boys to Barbers program. It is designed to give young men a chance to learn how to cut hair. It's a skill Cogbill credits with helping him avoid a life of crime and drugs.

Shoe design company donation

Edward Bogard, founder and CEO of SoGiv - the world's first non-profit shoe design company, presented a $2,500 check to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South. It's money raised from a shoe he designed and sold last year to benefit the organization and Bogard said he's just getting started helping DSAM.

Ole Miss shot put thrower is semifinalist

U.S. Olympian, four time NCAA champion, and Ole Miss shot put and discuss thrower Raven Saunders is a Bowerman Award Semifinalist for the second consecutive year. It's the highest individual honor in college track and field.

Students make music video to reduce crime

A group of Booker T. Washington Middle School students -one of them the victim of a gunshot wound himself - made a music video they hope will reduce violent crime in Memphis by transferring a powerful message from the studio to the streets of Memphis.

1963 class ring found and returned

A Southside High School class ring from 1963 that was found during storm cleanup in Midtown was returned to its owner five decades after James Cooper said he lost it.

